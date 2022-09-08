Thiago Santos parts ways with UFC, signs with PFL

Thiago Santos will be taking his talents to the PFL.

According to PFL president Ray Sefo – who spoke to ESPN, Santos has signed with the PFL to be a part of their 2023 season in the light heavyweight division.

“We are very excited to bring in Thiago Santos to the PFL light heavyweight division,” Sefo told ESPN. “He is known throughout the MMA world as a guy who delivers exciting fights, and I’m looking forward to seeing his elite knockout power up close.”

Thiago Santos was nearing the end of his UFC deal and the sides agreed to part ways to allow the Brazilian to sign this deal, the reports said. Santos’ manager, Alex Davis thanks the UFC for letting him go so he could sign this deal.

“It was an amicable separation with the UFC,” Santos’ manager Alex Davis told ESPN. “Thiago is very grateful for everything the UFC did for him, and he’s very grateful toward the PFL for signing with him. He’s looking forward to winning a million dollars.”

Thiago Santos (22-11) is coming off a TKO loss to Jamahal Hill back in August and before that he dropped a decision to Magomed Ankalaev. The Brazilian is just 1-5 in his last six as he beat Johnny Walker by decision while also losing a decision to Aleksandar Rakic, was submitted by Glover Teixeira, and lost a split decision to Jon Jones for the belt.

Out of his last six fights, Santos headlined five of them as he was a constant main event fighter for the UFC. The Brazilian made his UFC debut at UFC 163 in 2013 and went 14-10 inside the Octagon. In the UFC, Santos has notable wins over Jan Blachowicz, Anthony Smith, Kevin Holland, Jimi Manuwa, and Nate Marquardt among others.

Are you surprised to see Thiago Santos part ways with the UFC and sign with the PFL?

