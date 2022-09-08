Israel Adesanya claims there’s only one thing that his UFC 281 opponent Alex Pereira is really good at: “Completely honest, threat meter six”

Israel Adesanya is claiming there’s only on thing that his UFC 281 opponent Alex Pereira is really good at.

Yes, UFC 281 will see Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) in the middleweight main event on Saturday November 12th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Speaking on a recent episode of ‘Combat TV‘ Adesanya was asked to assess his upcoming opponent via a ‘threat meter’. Responding, ‘The Last Stylebender’ rated Pereira a 6/10 saying:

“Threat meter, to be honest, as an MMA fighter, I’ll give him a six, if I’m being honest. Completely honest: threat meter six. There’s one thing he’s really good at, it’s that left hook. That’s what he catches many people with. He’s not going to catch me with a flying knee. I don’t think he’s tried in the past. I probably done it to him in the past, yeah, I’ve caught him with a flying knee before.”

advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing Israel Adesanya said:

“Left hook, that’s the main thing to look out for. You gotta take care of that, and I can take care of everything else.”

Adesanya, who will be defending his title at UFC 281, claims Pereira has nothing dangerous in his arsenal besides his ‘left hook’. The left hook is the weapon ‘Poatan’ used when he knocked Izzy out in kickboxing several years ago. It was also the weapon of choice when he defeated Sean Strickland (25-4 MMA) at UFC 276 in July of this year, which earned him a shot at the title.

It is true that Israel Adesanya has not scored a win over Alex Pereira as the Brazilian beat him via decision in 2016 and knocked him out a year later – but that was in kickboxing.

advertisement - continue reading below

In MMA, UFC 281 will be the first time the two will battle it out in a middleweight title fight. Should Adesanya be the victor it would be the sixth official middleweight title defense for “The Last Stylebender.”

Who are you betting on for the win? Will Pereira take all?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!