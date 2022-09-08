Conor McGregor reacts after Tony Ferguson dubs himself the ‘BOAT’ of MMA

Conor McGregor is reacting after Tony Ferguson dubbed himself the ‘BOAT’ of MMA.

Ahead of UFC 279 which takes place this Saturday, September 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Ferguson has labelled himself the ‘BOAT’ – Best Of All Time.

It will be Tony Ferguson (26-7 MMA) vs Li Jingliang (19-7 MMA) in the co-main welterweight bout this coming Saturday.

Ferguson, 38, spoke with media in Las Vegas ahead of UFC 279 and when asked a potential match-up with Conor McGregor in the future, ‘El Cucuy’ had this to say:

“McNuggets (McGregor) – he lost his sauce.”

Continuing Ferguson said:

“GOATS (Greatest of all time) come and go but BOATS staying floating – I’m a BOAT – I’m the best of all time.”

Concluding the fighter stressed that he is the champ saying:

“That’s a title that’s not gonna go anywhere, I’m always gonna be the f*****g champ. No ones going to do what I’ve done for this sport.”

It didn’t take long for Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA), a self-proclaimed GOAT, to take notice of Fergusons’s comments and he responded via ‘Twitter‘:

“The worst quote in fighting.” – McGregor tweeted and later deleted.

McGregor and Ferguson have previously been linked to fight one another but it has never come to fruition.

The Irishman is currently sidelined after a broken leg he sustained during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) in July of 2021 at UFC 264. McGregor is scheduled to make his way back to the Octagon in the 1st quarter of 2023.

Do you agree with Ferguson that he’s the BOAT? Would you like to see a Ferguson vs McGregor headliner?

