Thiago Santos issues a challenge to Jamahal Hill ahead of UFC Vegas 59 main event: “Let’s see who is going to stay standing”

Thiago Santos has sent a challenge to Jamahal Hill ahead of their UFC Vegas 59 main event.

Santos and Hill are set to headline UFC Vegas 59 in a crucial fight for the light heavyweight division. The winner could be one or two wins away from a title shot and the fight should be exciting given that both Santos and Hill like to stand and bang.

With that, ahead of the fight, Santos has issued a challenge to Hill as he wants to stand and trade with him until one of them falls.

“He’s a tough opponent, you know aggressive. He has some KOs, but I have one of the most KOs in this division in the UFC. So let’s see what’s going to happen,” Santos said at media day. “Let’s punch each other. Let’s kick each other. Let’s see who is going to stay standing. We both are KO guys, but some fights before the guys are aggressive, but I don’t know what happen. When they fight against me they come different. They try to take me down, they try to fight a strategic fight. So I cannot say about himself. I can say about myself. I promise I go forward. I go to knock him out and this fight is going to be different than my last fight (against Magomed Ankalaev).”

Both Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill are known for their KO power, so if the two do end up standing and trading, the fight likely won’t last long.

Santos also badly needs a win as he is just 1-4 in his last five and coming off a decision loss to Ankalaev. Prior to that, he beat Johnny Walker by decision to snap a three-fight skid that saw him lose a decision to Aleksandar Rakic, get submitted by Glover Teixeira, and suffer a split decision loss to Jon Jones for the belt.

Who do you think will win, Thiago Santos or Jamahal Hill?