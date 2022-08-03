Renato Moicano welcomes possible matchup with Paddy Pimblett: “If they want to give me a surprise gift, he would be very welcome”

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano would welcome a fight with Paddy Pimblett.

The Brazilian has been out of action since his loss to Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272 in March. The bout was a short-notice fight for Moicano, as he stepped in on just a few days’ notice. During the loss, the 33-year-old took a lot of damage, as many criticized the bout not being stopped in the championship rounds.

The defeat to the former lightweight champion ended a two-fight winning streak for the American Top Team talent. He previously defeated Alexander Hernandez and Jai Herbert by stoppage.

Now, Renato Moicano is ready for his return. In an interview with Sherdog, the 33-year-old discussed how he will likely get a top contender in his return. However, he would also welcome a shot at ‘The Baddy’.

The Brazilian admitted that a matchup with Paddy Pimblett is unlikely. However, he would also welcome the challenge if it came. While Moicano showed respect to the prospect, he also stated that he has a lot of weaknesses at this point in time.

“As a fighter we must understand our role in the [show]. I’m coming from a defeat and expecting UFC to offer me some undefeated guy making his UFC debut or some tough Russian, but that’s not a problem — I’m used to killing two lions per day and that’s what I need do that in order to return to the rankings,” he said. But if they want to give me a surprise gift, Paddy Pimblett would be very welcome.” (h/t Sherdog)

Renato Moicano continued, “No doubt he has qualities. He is able to absorb punches and has reasonable ground skill. But his wrestling is no good, He is not physically strong and his striking is also below average. But we must understand the business, his numbers on social media are amazing and also his hype with fans, so I totally understand that the UFC takes care of him. Giving him a guy like ‘Moicano’ would make no sense right now.”

What do you think about Renato Moicano vs. Paddy Pimblett? Sound off in the comment section below!

