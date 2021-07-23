Thiago Moises calls out Dan Hooker following loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 31

UFC lightweight contender Thiago Moises called out Dan Hooker following his recent submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 31.

Moises, the No. 15 ranked lightweight in the UFC, saw his three-fight win streak snapped when he lost via fourth-round tapout to Makhachev at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 31 card. Of course, there is no shame in losing to Makhachev, the No. 5 ranked lightweight who many believe is a future world champion. Even though Moises didn’t fare well in the fight, he has still developed quite a bit of confidence just by hanging around with a stud like Makhachev for nearly four rounds, and now he’s ready to fight other top-10 opponents.

Speaking to Combate following the loss to Makhachev, Moises was asked what makes sense for him next, and he believes a fight against Hooker, the No. 8 ranked lightweight, is one that makes sense. With both men coming off of losses in their last fights (Hooker is coming off of defeats to Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler), Moises says it makes sense.

“Now a fight that would make sense would be me against Dan Hooker since Dan Hooker said he wanted the winner of my fight with Makhachev, but he comes from two losses, I think he and I make sense. He wanted to win this fight, but he’s coming off two losses and I don’t think it would make sense to him. He has a big name, is well-positioned in the rankings, it’s a fight I would really like to do right now. I believe it’s a fighting style that favors me, Dan Hooker is a good striker, has a good reach, but I believe I would win by submission,” Moises said.

