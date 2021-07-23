Gilbert Burns explains why he wants to fight Leon Edwards next: “He is the toughest guy in the division”

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns explained why he wants to fight Leon Edwards next, saying “he is the toughest guy in the division.”

Burns is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson earlier this month at UFC 264 that reaffirmed his spot among the top-five welterweights in the world. Coming off of a brutal knockout loss to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman earlier this year, Burns knew that his back was against the wall and that he needed to beat “Wonderboy,” and he did just that. By defeating Thompson, Burns cemented his spot as an elite welterweight, and he has spent the last few weeks calling out the other top fighters.

One name in particular that Burns is interested in is Edwards, the No. 3 ranked welterweight in the UFC. With Burns one spot higher at No. 2, he hopes that Edwards sees the benefit of accepting the fight against him and putting his long win streak on the line.

“Leon Edwards is the fight that puts me back in the belt, it’s the fight I want. But he didn’t say anything, before the fight he was talking nonsense and I said: ‘Let’s shoot everywhere.’ I shot to everyone and everyone dodged, people took a shot and didn’t feel it. The preference is him, but I never chose a fight and it won’t be now. Let’s see who’s next. Ali Abdelaziz, my manager, is already talking to the UFC to catch my next opponent. If it’s a three-round fight for October, if it’s five, I’ll ask for it in November,” Burns told AG Fight.

“He (Edwards) is the toughest guy in the division. He is the three and has several victories. It’s interesting for me to face a guy who lives in such a good time like this. Everything went wrong, I lose a position and win well, getting a knockout or submission I look good for the belt. It’s the fight that interests me the most now.”

