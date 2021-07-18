Thiago Moises reacts following loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 31: “Islam is an amazing fighter and he was the best guy tonight”

Thiago Moises reacted following a loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 31, saying he “is an amazing fighter and he was the best guy tonight.”

Moises came into the fight with Makhachev as a massive underdog and although he was able to survive the first three rounds of the fight, he lost in the championship rounds when Moises tapped him out in the fourth. For Moises, the loss snapped his three-fight winning skid, but the 26-year-old Brazilian is not upset about not getting his hand raised. For Moises, just the fact he got the opportunity to compete against one of the best lightweights on the UFC roster and got to have that experience means it was a winning night for him.

Taking to his social media following UFC Vegas 31, Moises praised his opponent Makhachev for his victory while also making sure his fans know that he will be back and be better.

Thiago Moises: I accepted the challenge and if I didn’t take the victory, I have a thousand more reasons to go on and seek the top! Thank you all SO much for the incredible support. I’m proof we could put on a show for you tonight. Islam is an amazing fighter, and he was the best guy tonight. No excuses, we keep improving. I’m only 26 years old, I have a lot of time to be in my prime, but fighting is in my blood and I won’t stop. I’m still a winner because I have a great family, a great team, great fans and I’m able to do what I love. I’m the prove that: if you work hard and follow your dreams, everything is possible. Thank you UFC, I’ll see you all soon!

