Cody Garbrandt slams TJ Dillashaw for comments made ahead of UFC return: “Nothing honest about this guy”

Cody Garbrandt slammed TJ Dillashaw for the comments he has made ahead of his UFC return, saying there is “nothing honest about this guy.”

Dillashaw returns to the Octagon this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 32 when he takes on former training partner Cory Sandhagen. Another former training partner of Dillashaw’s is Garbrandt, his former rival who he knocked out twice in UFC bantamweight title fights. Ahead of his return to the Octagon, Dillashaw has been making the media rounds and talking about his two-year suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, which he readily admits he used and served his time for. While a lot of fans and media have been praising Dillashaw for being open and honest about his past drug use in the sport, Garbrandt believes that there is nothing honest about what Dillashaw is saying.

Nothing honest about this guy. https://t.co/gJEL40sl40 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 22, 2021

Garbrandt is clearly not a fan of Dillashaw and considering he was knocked out by the same fighter who later tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, you can see why Garbrandt is still so upset at Dillashaw a few years later. As good as Dillashaw looked in those fights with Garbrandt, there is a giant asterisk next to many of the best performances of his career as fans and media have no idea if he was actually clean in those fights. Garbrandt was the one who was saying that Dillashaw was cheating far before he was actually caught, and while most people ignored “No Love” when he suggested that Dillashaw was using banned substances, Garbrandt was always on his trail. Depending on what happens with Dillashaw’s fight against Sandhagen this weekend, there is certainly a chance that we could see Garbradnt and Dillashaw fight for a third time down the road.

