The UFC parts ways with three more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’.

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed.

The three fighters recently removed from the UFC roster are listed below:

Heavyweight: Alan Baudot (8-4 MMA)

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

❌ Fighter removed: Alan Baudot — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) July 12, 2022

Alan Baudot was let go by the UFC after going 0-3 under the promotional banner. ‘The Black Samourai’ most recently competed at last month’s UFC on ESPN 38 event, suffering a second round TKO loss to Josh Parisian.

Light heavyweight: Karl Roberson (9-6 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Karl Roberson — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) July 12, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Karl Roberson was served his walking papers following four consecutive losses under the UFC banner. ‘Baby K’ most recently competed earlier this month at UFC Vegas 58, where he suffered a third round TKO loss to Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Welterweight / Middleweight: Dwight Grant (11-6 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Dwight Grant — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) July 19, 2022

Dwight Grant suffered his third consecutive loss at last weekend’s UFC on ABC 3 event, dropping a unanimous decision to Dustin Stoltzfus. The setback was preceded by a TKO loss to Sergey Khandozhko and a split decision defeat at the hands of Francisco Trinaldo.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What do you think of the latest round of cuts made by Dana White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!