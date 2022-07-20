UFC middleweight Sean Strickland weighs in on the rumored Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira title fight: “Just because you can fight doesn’t mean your not a b*tch”

Sean Strickland has weighed in on the rumored Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira title fight.

UFC President, Dana White said this past weekend that he guarantees that an Adesanya vs. Pereira match-up will be ‘bat-shi*t nuts’.

Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) defeated Jared Cannonier (15-6 MMA) via unanimous decision on July 2nd at UFC 276.

On the same day, Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) defeated Sean Strickland (25-4 MMA) via knockout at UFC 276.

Hence, the two – Adesanya and Pereira are in prime form for a middleweight title fight in the near future.

Strickland, speaking with ‘The Schmo’ had a prediction when taking about an Adesanya vs Pereira title fight (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Let me tell you something: Just because you can fight doesn’t mean you’re not a b*tch. Don’t forget that. Ask that to Izzy. Just because you can fight, don’t mean you’re not a b*tch. And I think Izzy’s gonna beat Alex. I think Izzy’s gonna stand there, and Izzy’s gonna bounce around and outpoint Alex for five rounds, and we’re all gonna say Izzy’s the best in the world. Doesn’t change the fact that he’s a b*tch.”

Not mincing words, and perhaps hurting from his recent loss, Sean Strickland continued:

“He’s gonna float around and win. But at the end of the day, no one remembers how you win; they just remember that you win. So even though he’s gonna f*cking dance around on his little twinkle toes, he’s still gonna win. I hope he doesn’t, but I still think he’s gonna win.”

“F*cking Izzy.”

It is true that while Israel Adesanya beat ‘The Killa Gorilla’ many fans thought the fight was underwhelming and lacked intensity – so much so that some fans left early, while others took to booing the match.

Also true is that Adesanya and Pereira have a history going back to their kickboxing days, where Pereira defeated ‘The Last Stylebender’ twice, once by unanimous decision and the other by knockout.

Are you looking forward to seeing Adesanya and Pereira battle it out in the Octagon? Do you agree with Sean Strickland that ‘Stylebender’ will win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!