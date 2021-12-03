Neil Magny reminds Khamzat Chimaev that he’s been calling him out for months, ‘Borz’ responds

Khamzat Chimaev is eager to book his next UFC appearance but has struggled to find a willing opponent.

UFC President Dana White recently detailed the situation suggesting that “nobody” is trying to fight Khamzat Chimaev and for good reason.

“Nobody wants to fight this guy,” White said. “Everybody wants to get out on social media and say this or say that. But when it really comes down to it, nobody’s trying to fight Khamzat Chimaev. I don’t blame them. But at the end of the day when you’re a professional fighter – this is what you do – you should look at a guy with as much hype and as much bravado as Chimaev has, as a huge opportunity.”

Perennial UFC welterweight contender Neil Magny clearly caught wind of White’s remarks and let it be known that he is more than willing to a throw down with Khamzat Chimaev.

“I know a guy who’s ready!” – Magny tweeted.

It did not take long for the UFC veteran to get a response from the promotions budding star. ‘Borz’ responded to Magny with the following warning.

I've been ready! — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) December 3, 2021

“I come for you, get ready skinny boy!” – Chimaev replied.

Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA) last competed at October’s UFC 267 event, where he needed less than a round to dispose of ranked welterweight Li Jingliang. That contest was Khamzat’s first since September of 2020, where he had scored a sensational 18-second knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert (see that here).

Meanwhile, Neil Magny (25-8 MMA) was last seen in action this past May, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Geoff Neal.

