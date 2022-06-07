The UFC parts ways with five fighters following UFC Vegas 56

The UFC has parted ways with another five fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on Twitter.

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed.

The five fighters recently removed from the UFC roster are listed below:

Lightweight: Frank Camacho (22-10 MMA)

Camacho was let go after going 0-3 over his past three Octagon appearances. ‘The Crank’ most recently competed at May’s UFC Vegas 54 event, where he suffered a TKO loss to Manuel Torres.

❌ Fighter removed: Frank Camacho — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 7, 2022

Lightweight: Alex Da Silva (21-4 MMA)

Da Silva was let go following a 1-3 run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. ‘Leko’ most recently competed at last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 56 event, where he suffered a majority decision loss to Joe Solecki.

❌ Fighter removed: Alex Da Silva — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 7, 2022

Middleweight: Andreas Michailidis (13-6 MMA)

Michailidis was let go following a 1-3 run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The Greek fighter most recently competed at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 56 event, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov. The defeat marked ‘The Spartan’s’ second in a row.

❌ Fighter removed: Andreas Michailidis — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 7, 2022

Men’s Bantamweight: Louis Smolka (17-9 MMA)

Smolka’s second stint with the Ultimate Fighting Championship has come to an end. ‘Da last Samurai’ went 3-4 after rejoining the UFC ranks in November of 2018. However, his latest knockout loss to Davey Grant served as his third setback in his past four outings.

❌ Fighter removed: Louis Smolka — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 7, 2022

Women’s Strawweight: Felice Herrig (14-10 MMA)

Herrig announced her retirement from MMA immediately following her submission loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz at last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 56 event. The setback had marked the 37-year-olds fourth in a row.

❌ Fighter removed: Felice Herrig — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 7, 2022

What do you think of the latest round of cuts made by the UFC?