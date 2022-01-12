The UFC parts ways with four more fighters

Official announcements have yet to be made but sources recently informed MMA Junkie that the UFC has parted ways with another four fighters.

While these sources wish to remain anonymous, it should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if these moves were outright releases or contracts which were not renewed.

The four fighters are listed below:

Michel Prazeres, 40, (10-4 MMA)

The longest tenured fighter of the four, his legacy comes to an end after back to back failed US Anti-Doping Agency tests. Currently serving a suspension from 2020, Prazeres tested positive again in 2021 resulting in another four year suspension. Notable UFC wins include Zak Cummings, Gilbert Burns, Mads Burnell and Mairbek Taisumov.

Maki Pitolo, 31, (13-9 MMA)

Maki had a six fight stint on Dana White’s Contender Series but his lone UFC victory was back in June 2020 when he defeated Charles Byrd by TKO in the second round.

Jared Gooden, 28, (18-7 MMA)

Gooden has competed in the UFC four times since being signed in late 2020. The biggest win of his career was against Niklas Stolze on the UFC on ESPN 28. However, his losses included Randy Brown, Alan Jouban and Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

Matt Sayles, 27, (8-4 MMA)

Again Matt was signed on Dana White’s Contender Series and there was a lot of anticipation regarding his debut. However, Sayles recently lost back-to-back fights against Bryce Mitchell and Jordan Leavitt.

