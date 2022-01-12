Javier Mendez confident that both Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov would “dominate” Charles Oliveira

Javier Mendez, speaking on his YouTube channel has suggested that both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev would ‘dominate’ Charles Oliveira:

“I know they both would beat Charles, in my opinion because look, they’re both my fighters,” Mendez said (h/t MMAJunkie). “Stylistically-wise, Islam could strike, he can kick. Khabib wasn’t a great kicker. Khabib would have to go straight to the grappling with Charles and probably dominate him there. As a matter of fact, I know he would. I know Khabib would dominate him there, and I kind of feel, my personal opinion, as great as Charles is, I think Islam would dominate him there. too.”

Mendez, an MMA coach and founder of the MMA Gym, American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) had both Khabib and Islam as students.

Nurmagomedov, 33, was the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion, holding the title from April 2018 thru to March 2021. He is currently retired and therefore there’s not much chance of him getting in the ring with Oliveira.

Islam Makhachev (21-1 MMA) is scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush in the main event at UFC 272 on February 26th in Las Vegas. If victorious Makhachev could be the next title challenger at 155 lbs.

Oliveira (32-8 MMA) has the most finishes (17) and most submission wins (14) in UFC history. The latest win at UFC 269 against Dustin Poirier who was submitted in the third round.

Would you like to see a Makhachev vs Oliveira fight in 2022? Do you agree with Javier Mendez that it would be no contest and Makhachev would be the victor? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!