The UFC parts ways with eleven fighters in latest roster purge

Christopher Taylor

The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’.

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed.

The eleven fighters recently removed from the UFC’s active roster are listed below:

Flyweight: Askar Askarov (14-1-1 MMA)

Askarov went 3-1-1 during his five fights under the UFC banner. The Russian standout was most recently seen in action this past March, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Kai Kara-France.

Middleweight: Krzysztof Jotko (24-6 MMA)

Jotko competed earlier this month at UFC Vegas 61, where he suffered a submission loss to Brendan Allen. Prior to that setback, the Polish fighter had earned back-to-back victories over Misha Cirkunov and Gerald Meerschaert.

Light Heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov (60-17-1 MMA)

Cirkunov was handed his walking papers after going just 1-5 over his past six Octagon appearances. The Canadian had most recently competed earlier this month at UFC Vegas 62, where he suffered a nasty KO loss to Alonzo Menifield.

Welterweight: Louis Cosce (7-2 MMA)

Cosce earned his way into the Ultimate Fighting Championship by defeating Victor Reana by way of first-round TKO on Dana White’s Contender Series. However, after dropping his first two UFC appearances against Sasha Palatnikov and Trevin Giles, he is no longer listed as an active fighter with the promotion.

Middleweight: Nick Maximov (8-2 MMA)

Maximov most recently competed earlier this month at UFC Vegas 62, where he suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Jacob Malkoun. That loss marked the Team Diaz product’s second in a row, as he was previously submitted by Andre Petroski.

Lightweight: Magomed Mustafaev (14-3 MMA)

‘Sniper’ has not competed since suffering a split-decision loss to Brad Riddell back in February of 2020. The Russian standout went 3-2 in his five Octagon appearances, including a TKO victory over Rafael Fiziev.

Fighter: Charlie Ontiveros (11-9 MMA)

Ontiveros suffered three-straight defeats under the UFC banner, his most recent coming by first-round TKO against Gabriel Benitez in August.

Lightweight: Jesse Ronson (21-12 MMA)

Ronson went 0-2 with 1 no-contest in his most recent stint with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. ‘The Body Snatcher’ most recently competed at UFC Vegas 61, where he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Joaquim Silva.

Lightweight: Cameron VanCamp (15-7-1 MMA)

VanCamp suffered back-to-back first round knockout losses to opponents Andre Fialho and Nikolas Motta in his first two Octagon appearances and is no longer with the promotion.

Welterweight: Darian Weeks (5-3 MMA)

The 28-year-old went 0-3 during his time with the UFC, which included decision defeats to Bryan Barbarena and Ian Garry.

Welterweight: Jason Witt (19-9 MMA)

Witt had most recently competed back in August, where he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Josh Quinlan. ‘The Vanilla Gorilla’ went 2-4 overall during his six fights with Dana White and company.

What do you think of the latest round of cuts made by Dana White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

