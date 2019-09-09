The Rock responds to Jorge Masvidal’s UFC 244 request

On November 2, in the main event of UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will collide for the aptly named “baddest motherf**ker in the game” belt. From the sounds of it, it could be one of the biggest stars in the world that wraps this new belt around the winner’s waist: Dwayne Johnson — aka “The Rock.”

When this Diaz vs. Masvidal fight was announced, The Rock expressed his excitement with the matchup on social media. Shortly thereafter, Masvidal mentioned The Rock on Twitter, asking the pro wrestler turned Hollywood star to strap the belt around his waist if he wins.

.@TheRock I’m telling @danawhite i want you to put it around my waist 305 all day 🙌🏼 #supernecessary https://t.co/iLVTW6i92q — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) September 9, 2019

The Rock was quick to respond to this message from Masvidal. He says he’s going to do his best to attend the card, and that he’ll happily wrap this new UFC belt around the main event winner’s waist if he’s able to be there.

Doing all I can to make this fight. If I can and you win, I’ll put the belt around your waist at MSG – consider it done. Already shaping up to be one of the biggest and most electrifying fights in @ufc history. Can’t wait. @GamebredFighter @NateDiaz209 #respect #BMF #UFC244 ⚡️ https://t.co/nVTIeBtkgv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 9, 2019

Do you think The Rock will be a part of the inauguration of the UFC’s first official “baddest motherf**ker” titleholder?

