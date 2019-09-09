Jorge Masvidal hopes to have ‘The Rock’ hand him the BMF belt at UFC 244

The weekend was action-packed. UFC 242 went down with some stellar performances, Khabib Nurmagomedov achieved his 28th consecutive victory, Paul Felder got revenge in his rematch against Edson Barboza and Islam Makhachev represented his Dagestani followers with a unanimous decision win. On top of this, the UFC announced that the ‘baddest motherf**kers in the game’ will be fighting later this year — Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Brett Okamoto and Dana White announced that Diaz will be facing Masvidal at UFC 244 in November at Madison Square Garden, New York City.

Diaz recently ended a three-year hiatus with a unanimous decision win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. In his post-fight Octagon interview, he name-dropped Masvidal for a potential fight.

His call-out has come to fruition, but ‘Gamebred’ is more than confident he can secure the victory. He’s already predicting winning the belt and called on an unsuspecting celebrity to put it around his waist.

.@TheRock I’m telling @danawhite i want you to put it around my waist 305 all day 🙌🏼 #supernecessary https://t.co/iLVTW6i92q — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) September 9, 2019

“@TheRock I’m telling @danawhite i want you to put it around my waist 305 all day #supernecessary.” – Jorge Masvidal #supernecessary.” – Jorge Masvidal on Twitter.

Masvidal is unsurprisingly confident in his abilities, after beating Ben Askren with a 5-second flying knee in the first round at UFC 239. Before that, he took on Darren Till in London and knocked him out clean in the second round. He will be hoping to maintain his winning streak against the Stockton Native later this year.

By the looks of things, The Rock will be doing what he can to be in attendance, and even handing over the belt if Masvidal wins. Catch the welterweights going at it at UFC 244 on Saturday, 2 November 2019.

Who do you think has what it takes to earn the ‘Baddest Motherf**ker’ title? Let us know in the comments below.