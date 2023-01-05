Joe Rogan debates Paddy Pimblett’s controversial win over Jared Gordon with Dave Portnoy: “He shouldn’t have won”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan discussed Paddy Pimblett’s win over Jared Gordon alongside Dave Portnoy.

Last month at UFC 282 in Las Vegas, the two lightweights faced off. Despite being just three fights into his UFC journey, ‘The Baddy’ was given the co-main event spot. While he’s not been in the promotion for long, he’s become a star, mostly thanks to promotional deals such as the one he has with Barstool Sports.

While the Scouser made an impact in his first three bouts, his fourth was less successful. Despite coming in a massive underdog, ‘Flash’ controlled the majority of the contest. However, it wasn’t enough, as Pimblett got the nod by unanimous decision.

The decision was one of the most controversial in recent history. Judge Douglas Crosby, who scored all three rounds for the Brit, later came under fire for his decision. Many were upset by the decision, and that includes UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

A video captured showed the podcaster rolling his eyes when the decision was read. That’s not something that went unnoticed by Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy. The two discussed the controversial decision during a recent edition of The Joe Rogan Experience.

The debate was clearly light-hearted, and non-serious. Nonetheless, Rogan informed Portnoy that he thought Paddy Pimblett deserved to lose the contest.

“I got to walk in with Paddy in London when the crowd was chanting his name,” stated Dave Portnoy to Joe Rogan during their discussion. “That is still maybe the best thing I’ve gotten to do. I can’t imagine being a fighter in the tunnel coming out, there really is nothing like it in sports. By the way, I saw you roll your eyes when Paddy won [at UFC 282].”

Rogan quickly replied, “He shouldn’t have won.” Portnoy stated, “I thought it was a close decision.”

Rogan conceded, “Eh, I thought Jared won. I thought Jared Gordon won that fight. It was a good fight, it certainly wasn’t a blowout. It wasn’t one of those fights where there was no f*cking way [Pimblett didn’t win], it was a close fight.”

What do you make of these comments? Who do you think deserved the win? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!