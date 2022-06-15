Teddy Atlas compares UFC 275 main event to the “Thrilla in Manila”, explains why he doesn’t want to see Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira 2

Teddy Atlas has compared Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 to the iconic Thrilla in Manila showdown.

Last Saturday night at UFC 275, Jiri Prochazka submitted Glover Teixeira in the fifth round to capture the UFC light heavyweight title in an all-time classic. These two warriors went back and forth at one another for the better part of 25 minutes and in the end, it was the young challenger that came out on top.

A lot of fans and pundits have been praising the fight with some calling it one of the best title fights of all time, and Teddy Atlas went one further by suggesting it was similar to the iconic Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier showdown in 1975.

“You remember the Thrilla in Manila, right? Well, this was the Thrilla in Singapore. I mean, this was deserving of having its own title like they gave titles to these fights, the Rumble in the Jungle, the Fight of the Century, first Frazier-Ali fight. But this deserves a title, that’s how good it was. That’s how special it was. That’s how magnificent it was.”

Atlas went on to explain why he isn’t that interested in seeing the rematch.

“It’ll be the same thing as before. This great man, Teixeira, did everything he could and he still lost. He did make a mistake, though. But he still lost, and he’s 42 years old. It’d be like Jersey Joe Walcott the second time against [Rocky] Marciano, Alexis Arguello the second time with Aaron Pryor. It’d be the same as it was with Donaire the second time with Inoue. The great former champion did everything he could the first time with this younger champion. And he won’t be able to bring it back. It’ll be gone, it’s left in the ring mentally and physically. It’d be a one round fight and people would be shocked.”

Where does Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira rank in all-time great UFC title fights?