Chael Sonnen explains why UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko is “probably a very insincere person”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he believes Valentina Shevchenko could be an insincere person.

Last Saturday night at UFC 275, Valentina Shevchenko continued her incredible run as UFC flyweight champion with a somewhat controversial win over Taila Santos. ‘Bullet’ was able to get the nod on the judges’ scorecards, successfully retaining her title for the seventh time in the process – putting herself among some elite company.

Of course, there are always going to be some doubting her out there, whether it be due to how close the Santos fight was or because fans simply don’t like her.

According to Chael Sonnen, there may be more to Shevchenko’s persona than meets the eye.

“She just hasn’t picked a side. Anybody who has been in this organization as long as she has been in it and has never done anything to upset the audience is probably being pretty insincere. If you are caught on camera for seven straight years in some of your most glorious and some of your most vulnerable moments and you never scuff your knee on the side of offending somebody, of being unsportsman-like, of challenged of doing anything that will put you in a negative category; you are probably a very insincere person. You’re probably acting and playing a character.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

In terms of what Shevchenko is going to do next in mixed martial arts, an immediate rematch with Santos can’t be ruled out once she’s fully healed from the orbital injury she suffered.

In equal measure, she may opt to sit out for a while and wait for the winner of Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes 2 before moving up to try and become a two-weight UFC champion.

What are your thoughts on what Chael Sonnen said in this video? Is Valentina Shevchenko one of your favourite fighters in the UFC?