Leon Edwards says he will offer Jorge Masvidal a title shot if he dethrones Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Leon Edwards has revealed that he will give Jorge Masvidal a title shot if he beats Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title.

Back in March 2019, UFC London was home to two big wins for Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards as both continued their march up through the 170-pound division. However, it was what happened backstage that made the headlines as Masvidal attacked Edwards following a brief exchange between the two.

Fast forward a few years later and the pair were scheduled to finally square off at UFC 269, only for Masvidal to pull out of the contest due to injury.

Now, as Edwards prepares to challenge Kamaru Usman for the belt at UFC 278, Birmingham’s MMA star has confirmed that he would give Masvidal a title shot in London if he’s able to defeat ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’.

“I’ve always said that he doesn’t want to fight me. I’d have loved for that fight to happen [at UFC 269],” said Edwards.

“When I win the belt — I was saying the other day, when I win the belt, I’ll give him the title shot. That’d be a fantastic fight in the UK. We’ll bring it back to The O2, where it happened, for the title. That’s what I wanna do next after this… imagine.

“I believe that [an immediate Usman rematch] is what will happen as well. But I’d love to have the Masvidal fight,” said Edwards. “I think that’d be great and has a great backstory to it. But I think [Usman trilogy] will happen. I’ll beat him in August and then we’ll probably rematch in like, end of the year, December-ish.”

