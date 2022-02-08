Tai Tuivasa is open to fighting Jon Jones after UFC 271: “Count me in”

Tai Tuivasa has decided to shoot his shot. ‘Bam Bam’ has stated that he’s down to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, after UFC 271. The former 205lb titleholder is expected to move up in weight and fight later this year.

Tuivasa is currently scheduled to fight Derrick Lewis this Saturday. A win would put the Australian near the front of the line in terms of getting a title shot. However, it appears that Tuivasa seemingly has other plans rather than fighting for the title.

The Australian went on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani ahead of his fight with Lewis. There, Tuivasa revealed that he’s interested in fighting ‘Bones’. The fan-favorite was relatively simple in his callout of Jones.

“Count me in, I’ll jump in against Jon Jones. It would be fun I reckon.” – stated Tai Tuivasa on The MMA Hour.

Tuivasa’s callout of Jones isn’t exactly a surprise given the state of the division. The UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is currently fighting with the promotion over his pay. As a result, ‘The Predator’ isn’t expected to compete anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the number-one ranked Ciryl Gane is coming off a loss to Ngannou, so he’s unlikely to get a title shot next. Thanks to the issues at the top of the division, it seems that anyone could possibly be in a title bout next.

However, as of now, Tai Tuivasa is unlikely to fight ‘Bones’ even if he wins. Jon Jones and his management are currently in negotiations with the UFC over potentially fighting Stipe Miocic later this year. The former UFC light heavyweight champion hinted that he was going to be fighting the Cleveland-native earlier this week on Twitter.

That being said, if issues arise on the end of Miocic and Tuivasa scores a big win at UFC 271, anything is possible.