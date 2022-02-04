Jon Jones teases return fight against “greatest heavyweight of all time”

Jon Jones has taken to Twitter to tease a return to the Octagon.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion has been out of the cage since February 2020. Following his win over Dominick Reyes, he vacated his 205-pound title and announced his intention to move up to heavyweight.

However, his return plans hit a snag. ‘Bones’ was unhappy with his pay, and seemed a massive pay increase to fight Francis Ngannou. Despite fan interest in a possible superfight being high, it never happened.

Francis Ngannou is still heavyweight champion but is unlikely to fight for the UFC again given his conflicts with the promotion. As a result, Jones has seemingly set his eyes on a different comeback opponent.

Jones took to Twitter to say that he was down for a fight against the “greatest heavyweight of all time”. ‘Bones’ is likely referring to former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. He has been regarded by fans and the promotion as the greatest to ever compete at the weight class.

The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 4, 2022

This is not the first time that a potential Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones fight has been discussed. Given that Francis Ngannou is gone, and Ciryl Gane is coming off a loss, the fight is the most logical title bout at the moment.

The fight is likely to have lots of fan interest. Daniel Cormier shared the Octagon with both men and recently said he would like to see the fight next for interim UFC gold.

Furthermore, Jon Jones’ manager Richard Schaefer was set to meet with the UFC brass to talk about what’s next for ‘Bones’. Based on his recent Tweet, it seems that a date with the Cleveland native is next for the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

What do you think about a potential Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones fight next?