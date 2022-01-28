Jon Jones’ advisor to meet with the UFC to discuss potential title fights against Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones’ advisor, Richard Schaefer will be meeting with the UFC brass this weekend to discuss ‘Bones’ returning to the UFC.

Jones has not fought since February of 2020 where he defeated Dominick Reyes by decision to defend his light heavyweight title. After that, he vacated his 205lbs strap in hopes of moving up to heavyweight. However, as of right now ‘Bones’ has yet to make the official move, but the hope for many fans is he returns to face Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic in the very near future.

“He is willing, ready, and able to fight whoever we can get for the heavyweight title,” Schaefer said to The Sun. “The reason why I just don’t say Francis Ngannou; I’d love to put together a Francis Ngannou fight and I’m in conversations with the UFC. And as a matter of fact, I’m going to be meeting with them this weekend here in Los Angeles.”

The hope for Schaefer and Jon Jones is his next fight is for the heavyweight title. Whether that is for the undisputed championship against Ngannou or an interim title against Miocic, those are the two fights ‘Bones’ wants.

“I think Francis Ngannou has some issues. One side is contractual. How’s that going to play out? We’ve seen there’s a lack of communication from Team Ngannou and the UFC,” Schaefer said about Jones’ next fight. “[Talks] have virtually come to a standstill and legal letters were exchanged. But then he has, as I understand as well, possibly the need for an operation because of his torn ligaments.

“I don’t know what exactly he has, so I don’t even know if he’s available. But we want to fight. Jon wants to fight and Jon wants to fight for the heavyweight title. And Jon is the kind of guy who fights anyone no problem,” Schaefer continued about Jones. “So I’m going to see if I can try to put that together. But Jon Jones is, as I said, the Floyd Mayweather of the UFC. He’s a legend, he’s undefeated and he is in a league of his own.”

Along with Richard Schaefer hoping to secure the heavyweight title fight for Jon Jones, he says he and Bones were texting during UFC 270 and they both are confident Jones would defeat Ngannou.

Do you think we see Jon Jones fight in 2022?