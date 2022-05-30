T.J. Dillashaw slams Dominick Cruz over title shot comments: “Sounds like a salty c*nt”

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw doesn’t seem to be a fan of Dominick Cruz.

Last week, ‘The Dominator’ gave his opinion on the UFC bantamweight division. Specifically, Cruz discussed how T.J. Dillashaw is likely to receive a title shot next against champion Aljamain Sterling. UFC President Dana White noted last month, that the two are likely to fight later this year.

Cruz didn’t seem to be a fan of the idea. The former UFC bantamweight champion questioned why exactly Dillashaw would be receiving the title shot. Cruz pointed to ‘Killashaw’ only having one win in the last four years, and a failed drug test as to why he didn’t deserve the shot.

T.J. Dillashaw has now responded to Dominick Cruz in an interview with Submission Radio. There, he alleged that his foe’s comments are mostly due to jealousy. Dillashaw opined that Cruz is jealous of his success and that his foe will never fight for a title again.

“He sounds like a salty c*nt, to be honest. I just think he’s obviously jealous of me being able to stay in the top, you know. My layoff and how long I’ve been in the sport and me still be able to come back and prove that I’m still the best. And I did lose money, right? Me not fighting for two years while being a champion is a lot of money out of my pocket.”

T.J. Dillashaw continued, [I would’ve] kept racking in the wins, getting title defenses, I mean, we’re talking about millions and millions of dollars that I let slip through my fingers because I made a f*cking stupid mistake. But yeah, I paid my time, I came back and f*cking grinded to get that win on f*cking one leg and one eye, and there’s nothing you can do to deny me that it’s my shot.”

What do you think about T.J. Dillashaw’s comments about Dominick Cruz?

