Former heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder announces comeback: “It’s important because without an American heavyweight boxing really isn’t exciting”

Deontay Wilder will be coming back.

Wilder, who has not fought since the back-to-back stoppage losses to Tyson Fury, hinted that he may retire. Since then, he has remained out of the spotlight and there was no word on his next move but the former heavyweight champ now says he needs to return to make the heavyweight division exciting again.

“I can’t stop right now. I must continue with my journey. I love you guys so much. I can’t end it like this. This journey isn’t over with,” Wilder said during his statue unveiling in Alabama (via BoxingScene)… “One thing about boxing that I’ve proved is that boxing thrives off of excitement, but the excitement of an American champion. Once that dies, so does boxing.

“I was living proof, because I’m coming back on popular demand because that’s all I’ve been hearing from high and low. From homeless people all the way up to millionaires,” Wilder added. “You feel me? It’s just been an amazing feeling. So many people reaching out telling me it’s important because without an American heavyweight (champ) boxing really isn’t exciting. An American heavyweight (champ) brings that excitement to the division. Then all the money flows. Trust me on that.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

When Deontay Wilder will box again is still uncertain. It’s likely he will take a tune-up fight upon his return to get back into the win column. If he does that, a bout against Joseph Parker, Andy Ruiz Jr., Dillian Whyte, Joe Joyce, or Daniel Dubois, among others. Yet, he still has a big enough name that he could face the winner of ‘Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2’, this if Tyson Fury truly is retired and a unification fight doesn’t happen.

Regardless, the good news for boxing fans is ‘The Bronze Bomber’ will be making a comeback to reclaim his heavyweight titles.

Who would you like to see Deontay Wilder fight in his return?