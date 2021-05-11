Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones is possible, says Dana White

UFC president Dana White says a matchup between former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former 205lbs kingpin Jon Jones is possible.

Miocic recently lost his belt when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in March, but he remains one of the top heavyweights in the sport and has given no indication yet that he will be retiring despite the brutal KO loss. Ngannou is currently set to take on Derrick Lewis in a rematch that marks his first title defense, which means that Jones — who was originally set to fight the winner of Ngannou vs. Lewis — is currently on the sidelines waiting for a fight to be booked. With both Miocic and Jones both without opponents and with both men looking to fight for the heavyweight belt, a matchup with them is possible.

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White said that a heavyweight matchup between Miocic and Jones is possible, with the winner presumably being next in line for a title shot.

“Well, a lot of people didn’t think (Miocic) was the heavyweight GOAT. He is the heavyweight GOAT. He is, the guy is. He’s put in the work and done all the things you need to be the heavyweight GOAT. He is (the GOAT), that’s a fact. And I don’t know, we’ll see what’s next. I like that he’s fired up and wants to fight again. But yeah, I mean listen, we could do Jon and Stipe too,” White said.

A Miocic vs. Jones fight was in the works four years ago at UFC 218 but it never came to fruition. In 2021, it’s possible we finally see this fight pitting the greatest heavyweight in UFC against the greatest light heavyweight in UFC history. Even with no title on the line, this would be a huge fight, and it will be interesting to see if Jones is interested in Miocic.

Do you want to see Jon Jones fight Stipe Miocic?