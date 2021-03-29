Jon Jones asks the UFC to “please just cut me already”

UFC superstar Jon Jones took to social media on Monday afternoon and asked the world’s leading MMA promotion to release him from his deal.

Jones and the UFC are currently going head-to-head over a potential Francis Ngannou superfight. Jones announced last summer that he would be moving up to heavyweight in 2021, and UFC president Dana White teased that he would be next in line to fight the winner of Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, which turned out to be Ngannou. However, after the event was over, White insinuated that Jones was scared of moving up to heavyweight to fight Ngannou and instead suggested he move down to middleweight.

Jones, in turn, spent the better part of his Sunday tweeting up a storm about a number of issues he has with the UFC, with White, and about his contract, but in the end, he said he expected to see a fight proposal from the company next week. However, it looks like things have taken a turn for the worse as Jones is now asking the promotion for his release. On Monday, he took to his Twitter to ask the UFC to cut him from his contract and let him go.

Note that Jones has deleted some of the tweets.

Please just cut me already — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 29, 2021

Please just cut me already

You would rather have me around and treat me like shit — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 29, 2021

You would rather have me around and treat me like shit

I swear the UFC industry has been nothing but depressing for me — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 29, 2021

I swear the UFC industry has been nothing but depressing for me

I feel like my wings are being clipped — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 29, 2021

I feel like my wings are being clipped

What type of weird shit is this, obviously the boss hates me. Let me take my business elsewhere — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 29, 2021

What type of weird sh*t is this, obviously the boss hates me. Let me take my business elsewhere

It seems unlikely that the UFC would release Jones considering he is one of the promotion’s biggest superstars. Even if the Ngannou fight won’t happen next, the UFC would still be able to find Jones a fight against someone in the heavyweight division, or even at light heavyweight if he moved back down. However, it appears as though Jones is fed up with the negotiations between himself and the promotion about the Ngannou fight, and now he’s just asking to be let go so he can move on with his career.

Do you think the UFC will do as Jon Jones wishes and release him from his deal?