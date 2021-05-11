Misha Cirkunov and Gillian Robertson test positive for marijuana following recent UFC fights in Nevada

Misha Cirkunov and Gillian Robertson have both tested positive for marijuana following their recent UFC fights in Nevada.

Cirkunov lost via first-round TKO to Ryan Spann at Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad, while Robertson dropped a decision to Miranda Maverick at UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2. Unfortunately, not only did both fighters lose their fights, but they have both tested positive for marijuana and have been handed temporary suspensions by the Nevada Athletic Commission. It is worth noting that while many states don’t test for marijuana anymore, Nevada is a state that still does, and Cirkunov and Robertson were nabbed.

MMA journalist Damon Martin first reported the suspensions for Cirkunov and Robertson.

Gillian Robertson and Misha Cirkunov tested positive for marijuana following recent fights in Nevada. The state athletic commission extended temporary suspensions for both fighters today until the next meeting for any possible discipline being handed out #UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) May 11, 2021

Robertson and Cirkunov join the long list of fighters who were punished in Nevada for marijuana infractions. For example, UFC welterweight Niko Price last year tested positive for marijuana following his draw with Donald Cerrone, but the fight was overturned to a No Contest and Price was fined and suspended after testing positive for marijuana in that fight. Kevin Croom is another UFC fighter who tested positive for marijuana in Nevada.

The state of Florida recently announced that it will no longer test MMA fighters and boxers for marijuana and hopefully Nevada adopts similar rules in the near future. Although showing up into the Octagon stoned is obviously a big no-no, using marijuana during training camp and testing positive for trace amounts seems like a harsh punishment considering it’s 2021 and marijuana is legalized in many states and countries these days.

