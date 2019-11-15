Stipe Miocic to Tyson Fury: ‘Let’s dance’

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic continued to express his interest in a matchup against Tyson Fury, telling the boxing superstar in a Twitter message “let’s dance.”

Miocic and Fury have been going back-and-forth on social media for the last few weeks, and things reached a high point when Fury recently shared footage of him training his MMA game with UFC middleweight star Darren Till. Although at first a potential Miocic vs. Fury fight seemed like a pipe dream, the matchup seems to have picked up traction in recent days.

Now Miocic has taken to social media once again to express his interest in the fight with Fury. Check out the short, but sweet message Miocic sent to Fury on Twitter below.

“.@Tyson_Fury let’s dance”

The tweet that Miocic is replying to was an article referencing Fury’s offer of a crossover boxing match against the UFC champion after the boxing star faces Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight title fight in early 2020. Should Fury win that rematch, the calls for a fight against Miocic will be high.

Miocic himself is currently set to fight rival Daniel Cormier for the UFC heavyweight championship in a trilogy sometime in 2020, and if he can beat DC a second time then the fight with Fury in boxing makes a ton of sense for both men. A boxing fight pitting Fury against Miocic makes more sense for both guys since Fury hasn’t had enough time to train his grappling. If Fury fought Miocic in MMA right now, he would likely be taken down and exploited on the ground. On the feet, it’s a much more interesting fight for both men.

This story is certainly not over yet

Do you think Stipe Miocic and Tyson Fury will actually end up fighting?

