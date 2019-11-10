Stipe Miocic reacts to recent footage of Tyson Fury training MMA

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has reacted to the video footage of boxing superstar Tyson Fury training MMA with UFC middleweight Darren Till.

Fury and Till released videos on Saturday of the boxing star doing some pad training with Till, who called Fury an “animal” when it comes to MMA. Now Miocic, the top heavyweight in the MMA world, has given his thoughts on the videos.

Check out what Miocic said below on his Twitter.

“.@Tyson_Fury be careful what you wish for…”

A fight between Miocic and Fury would obviously be one of the biggest crossover fights in the boxing and MMA worlds. Miocic is the top heavyweight in the UFC right now and arguably the most dominant heavyweight champion in MMA history. He recently regained the UFC heavyweight championship with a fourth-round TKO win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 241. He is still to take on DC in a trilogy matchup next year.

Although Fury has no professional MMA experience, he is still an incredibly powerful puncher with an iron chin and amazing cardio. He is also a tremendous athlete and seems to be taking well to his MMA training so far. Still, with Miocic’s wrestling skills, one could only predict that Fury would face the same grappling issues that James Toney had when he fought Randy Couture back at UFC 118. Then again, Fury is a quick learner.

At this point, it seems like Fury is genuinely interested in crossover fights. He recently competed in the WWE ring, but of course, the UFC Octagon is a much different animal. Then again, if Fury is actually serious about pursuing MMA, then perhaps UFC president Dana White can strike a deal and bring “The Gypsy King” over to the Octagon.

Would you be interested in seeing Stipe Miocic fight Tyson Fury in an MMA match?