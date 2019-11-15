UFC Sao Paulo weigh-in results: three fighters miss their marks

On Saturday, the UFC will return to our screens with the compelling UFC Sao Paulo card.

The event will be topped by a light heavyweight duel between Polish contender Jan Blachowicz and former Strikeforce middleweight champ Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, who will be making his debut in the division.

The UFC Sao Paulo co-main event will also occur at light heavyweight, where former champ Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will take on short-notice replacement opponent Paul Craig.

Other highlights of the card include appearances from names like Charles Oliveira, Jared Gordon, James Krause, Sergio Moraes, Francisco Trinaldo, Bobby Green, and former UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barao.

On Friday morning, the 26 fighters on the 13-fight UFC Sao Paulo bill stepped onto the scales to weigh in for battle. Unfortunately, this card will go down as one of the worst of the year in terms of weigh-in blunders, as three fighters missed their marks.

Get the full weigh-in results below (via MMA Fighting):

UFC Sao Paulo Main card | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Ronaldo Souza (205)

Mauricio Rua (206) vs. Paul Craig (205)

Charles Oliveira (155) vs. Jared Gordon (156)

Antonio Arroyo (185) vs. Andre Muniz (186)

Markus Perez (186) vs. Wellington Turman (186)

UFC Sao Paulo Preliminary Card | 5:00 pm ET on ESPN+

James Krause (170.5) vs. Sergio Moraes (171)

Ricardo Ramos (146) vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri (145.5)

Francisco Trinaldo (155) vs. Bobby Green (156)

Warlley Alves (171) vs. Randy Brown (171)

Douglas Silva de Andrade (145.5) vs. Renan Barao (146)

Ariane Lipski (125.5) vs. Isabela de Padua (130.5)**

Vanessa Melo (136.5)* vs. Tracy Cortez (136.5)*

*Because Vanessa Melo and Tracy Cortez both missed weight for their planned bantamweight contest, the bout will go ahead as planned, and neither will be fined.

**Isabela de Padua missed the flyweight limit by 4.5 pounds. She will be fined 30 percent of her purse and her bout with Ariane Lipski will go ahead as planned. To remind, she stepped in less than 2 days’ notice to replace Veronica Macedo. Are you surprised there were so many mishaps at the UFC Sao Paulo weigh-ins?