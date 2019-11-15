Joe Rogan and Israel Adesanya sing the praises of Jorge Masvidal

UFC commentator Joe Rogan and UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya recently sat down for a chat on the JRE MMA Show. The pair discussed a breadth of topics, including the recent BMF title fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

While the pair did not agree on the BMF title itself — Rogan liked the idea, Adesanya wasn’t so sure — they were unanimous in their praise of Masvidal.

“I feel like Masvidal is world championship caliber,” Rogan said. “100%”

“100%,” Adesanya agreed. “I’ve been a fan of that guy since way back. Everyone’s just finding out now, Street Jesus. I’m not a hispter like ‘oh, I knew him before he was cool man,’ I don’t want to be that guy, but I like his resurrection. I like how he rebranded himself. You have to do that. I see it in movies, I see actors do it, entertainment, you rebrand, new package, and then boom.”

As Adesanya implies, Masvidal has been going through a career resurgence. Though the last few years of his career have not been without losses, he’s picked up huge, stoppage victories over the likes of Donald Cerrone, Darren Till, Ben Askren, and most recently Diaz.

“He’s a different person now,” Rogan said, sharing his belief that Masvidal has reached his potential. “Now he’s what he could have been. He is potential realized. He’s at 100% right now…”

Rogan and Adesanya also discussed Masvidal’s win over Diaz itself. Both agreed it was an impressive performance.

“He beat the f**k out of Diaz in that first round,” Rogan said. Adesanya followed by complimenting Masvidal’s kicks.

Needless to say, the new BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal can count Joe Rogan and Israel Adesanya among his fans. And the feeling is most definitely mutual.

What do you think is next for Masvidal after UFC 244?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/14/2019.