Video | Jake Paul ambushes “p*ssy” Dillon Danis in Los Angeles drive-by

Jake Paul just took his feud with Dillon Danis—and thereby Conor McGregor—to a whole new level by ambushing the Bellator MMA star in Los Angeles.

Paul, who became a star on YouTube, recently burst into the combat sports limelight by knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard.

In the buildup to and fallout of that fight, Paul has called out a host of mixed martial arts stars, most notably former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor and his long-time training partner, Bellator’s Danis.

On Tuesday, Paul cranked up the heat on this beef with McGregor and Danis by ambushing an interview the latter was partaking in in Los Angeles, and pelting him with toilet paper and water balloons from the bed of a moving pickup truck.

See this wild moment below.

Caught the biggest shit talker slacking @dillondanis you gotta check in when you come to La. #GenerousDriveBy pic.twitter.com/460MjnO3F6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

While Paul has been warring with Danis on Twitter for several years, he’s recently made no secret of his desire to fight McGregor. On Monday, he issued a fiery callout of the Irishman, once again challenging him to a fight.

“What the f**k is up you Irish c**t,” Paul said in a video directed at McGregor. “Good morning, Conor McGregor. I know you are probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now or maybe you are jacking off because you are sick of f*****g your wife right now because she is a 4. Conor you could do a lot better. But, happy Monday. My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning, 50 million dollars cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight of offer you’ve ever been offered, but you are scared to fight me, you are ducking me because you don’t want to lose to a f*****g YouTuber.

“You are a 0-1 as a boxer, I’m 2-0 as a boxer,” Paul added. “I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history, but you want to fight Dustin Prober (Poirier) who has less followers than on Instagram than my f*****g dog, that’s a fact.

“Dana White, you are a f*****g p***y too,” Paul continued. “You ugly f*****g bald bitch,. You say there is a zero percent chance of this fight happening but there is a zero percent chance of you getting some f*****g p***y. Conor, you are scared. Dana, you are scared. Sign the f*****g contract you idiots, Jesus f*****g christ. Irish b***h.”

While McGregor has yet to respond to these callouts from Paul, this ambush of Danis is probably going to get the Irishman’s attention. In the past, McGregor has not responded well to people harassing his teammates, most notably hurling a dolly through the window of a bus carrying Khabib Nurmagomedov after the Russian and his entourage cornered McGregor teammate Artem Lobov several days prior.

How do you think Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis will respond to this ambush from Jake Paul?