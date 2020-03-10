Stipe Miocic gives timeline for return to the Octagon, expects Daniel Cormier next

UFC heavyweight Stipe Miocic has given a timeline for his return to the Octagon, saying he expects to fight Daniel Cormier in a trilogy match this summer.

Miocic has been on the shelf with an eye injury and hasn’t fought since defeating Cormier in the pair’s rematch last August at UFC 241. The heavyweight division has essentially been put on hold as both Miocic and Cormier have taken the last six months off to heal from their injuries, but both men are finally getting healthy and the trilogy fight between them is likely going to happen within the next few months.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Miocic was asked about the status of his eye injury. Here’s what the UFC heavyweight champ said.

“The eye’s really good actually. It’s really getting healed up. I’m getting better every day and getting back in the gym slowly,” Miocic said.

“I still have some spots still there, but it’s not really messing with muy vision so I’m happy about that.”

Miocic was also asked about when he plans on returning to the Octagon. He said he’s counting on a summer showdown with his rival “DC.”

“It’s looking like summer. A lot of these fights are already booked up, so probably summertime. It’s whatever the UFC wants. I’m not the matchmaker. I’ve always said, ‘Of I’m the matchmaker then I wouldn’t be fighting,'” the champ said.

Miocic and Cormier are two of the greatest heavyweights in MMA history and their current series is tied up 1-1 with one knockout win for each man. The trilogy will decide who the better man is once and for all, and if everything continues to go smoothly for both men we will find this summer just who that is.

Are you excited for the trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/10/2020.