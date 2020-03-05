Daniel Cormier not planning move back to 205lbs, hopes Stipe Miocic fight is next

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier says he has no plans on moving back down to 205lbs and hopes to still have a trilogy fight with Stipe Miocic.

Cormier hasn’t fought since last August when he suffered a stunning fourth-round TKO loss to Miocic in the pair’s rematch to lose the UFC heavyweight championship. Cormier won the first three rounds of the fight before Miocic made an adjustment and started going to the body of DC, leading to the knockout.

Since last summer there have been talks about a trilogy fight between the two rivals, but so far nothing has been booked. Miocic has been dealing with an eye injury, while DC himself has also struggled to stay healthy.

Speaking to the media in Las Vegas ahead of UFC 248, Cormier was asked what his plans are for his next fight. He was asked if he’d consider moving back down to light heavyweight, and if he still plans on fighting Miocic next. Here’s what he said (h/t Heidi Fang).

Daniel Cormier says he has no desire to go back to 205-division. He also just said he hopes he has one more fight left in him: I hope to have one more moment to hoist that belt over my head. He then added: "I'd like to fight Miocic." pic.twitter.com/BKxpz86USh — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) March 5, 2020

Daniel Cormier says he has no desire to go back to 205-division. He also just said he hopes he has one more fight left in him: I hope to have one more moment to hoist that belt over my head. He then added: “I’d like to fight Miocic.”

Most assumed that Cormier was done with his days at 205lbs despite all the success he did have down at light heavyweight as a former champion. But because he’s still ranked at the weight class, it left open the door for a return to the division, though Cormier says that’s not his goal. His main focus right now is on getting healthy and having one last fight against his rival Miocic for all the marbles.

Do you think we will still see the Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic trilogy fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/5/2020.