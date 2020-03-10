Valerie Loureda scolds UFC fans for mocking Joanna Jedrzejczyk, demands more respect for female fighters

Joanna Jedrzejczyk sustained a serious hematoma in her UFC 248 split decision loss to Weili Zhang. By the time the pair’s war concluded, the former strawweight champ was nearly unrecognizable. Unfortunately, instead of praising Jedrzejczyk’s gutsy performance, some fight fans have tormented her with memes and negative comments. Jedrzejczyk’s training partner, Valerie Loureda, has not been impressed by this display.

Speaking on her official Twitter account on Monday, Loureda scolded UFC fans for “making fun” of Jedrzejczyk, and demanded more respect for MMA’s talented female competitors.

See what she had to say below.

Y’all need to stop making fun of Jonna. That’s fucked up. She made it worth your money and fought like a warrior. No grappling, no wrestling those girls stood there and showed beautiful exchanges. You need to have more respect for the woman in this sport and what we do. — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) March 9, 2020

Valerie Loureda, who comes from a Taekwondo background, currently fights for Bellator MMA, where she has carved out a 2-0 professional record. She served as one of Jedrzejczyk’s main training partners for UFC 248.

