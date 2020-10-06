Stephen Thompson responds to snub from Leon Edwards

Stephen Thompson has now responded to a recent snub from fellow top-10 welterweight contender Leon Edwards.

Late last month, Thompson, who is known as one of the nicest guys in MMA, made his “first ever” Twitter callout, suggesting a matchup with the streaking Edwards.

All due respect @Leon_edwardsmma , which I have a lot of for you, I have been saying I would like to fight you for a while now! It makes sense and would be a great match up. I think that was my first Twitter call out ever. man that felt weird. 🤣😂 #FirstTimeForEverything — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 22, 2020

Unfortunately for Thompson, Edwards dismissed this callout, emphasizing that he intends to fight somebody higher ranked than the former two-time title challenger.

“As far as Wonderboy, he got knocked out like a fight ago,” Edwards told MMA Fighting. “[Anthony] Pettis knocked him out one fight ago. If I go out there right now and I fight Wonderboy and I beat Wonderboy the UFC will be like ‘let’s go one more in the top-five and then we’ll go for a title.’ They wouldn’t give me a title shot straight away…

“For me to get to the world title, which is my aim and my dream, is to beat one of those top-four [guys]. I have to fight someone in the top-four to get my title shot,” Edwards added. “I’ve done all the Wonderboy fights. I’ve been there, done it. I’m on an eight-fight win streak now. I don’t need to go fight someone like Wonderboy. He does nothing for my career.

“He’s coming down, I’m going up. If he gets one or two more wins, then I’ll consider it.”

On Tuesday, Thompson responded to this snub from Edwards, attempting to sell his rival on the merits of the potential matchup.

@Leon_edwardsmma you’ve been out over a year now…if I’m on my way down then I should be a nice tune up fight to get people to remember your name again! #JustTryingToHelp #RingRust https://t.co/g0eX8tsTY7 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) October 6, 2020

“You’ve been out over a year now,” Thompson wrote to Edwards. “If I’m on my way down then I should be a nice tune up fight to get people to remember your name again!”

