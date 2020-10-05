Leon Edwards responds to callout from ‘Wonderboy’

Surging UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards isn’t particularly interested in a fight with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

Edwards, who fights out of Birmingham, UK, is currently on an eight-fight unbeaten run in the UFC welterweight division, including wins over top-flight foes like Gunnar Nelson, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Rafael dos Anjos. Despite this amazing success, he’s struggled immensely to find a viable foe for his next fight.

Amid his search for a suitable opponent, Edwards was called out by former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

All due respect @Leon_edwardsmma , which I have a lot of for you, I have been saying I would like to fight you for a while now! It makes sense and would be a great match up. I think that was my first Twitter call out ever. man that felt weird. 🤣😂 #FirstTimeForEverything — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 22, 2020

Edwards, however, is not particularly interested in a fight with Thompson.

“As far as Wonderboy, he got knocked out like a fight ago,” Edwards told MMA Fighting. “[Anthony] Pettis knocked him out one fight ago. If I go out there right now and I fight Wonderboy and I beat Wonderboy the UFC will be like ‘let’s go one more in the top-five and then we’ll go for a title.’ They wouldn’t give me a title shot straight away…

“For me to get to the world title, which is my aim and my dream, is to beat one of those top-four [guys]. I have to fight someone in the top-four to get my title shot,” Edwards added. “I’ve done all the Wonderboy fights. I’ve been there, done it. I’m on an eight-fight win streak now. I don’t need to go fight someone like Wonderboy. He does nothing for my career.

“He’s coming down, I’m going up. If he gets one or two more wins, then I’ll consider it.”

Who do you want to see Leon Edwards fight next?