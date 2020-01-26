Stephen A Smith responds to Conor McGregor apology request

Stephen A Smith has come under fire for his recent comments on the Conor McGregor vs Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone bout at UFC 246.

The ESPN sports commentator recently criticised Cowboy’s performance after he was finished by the Irishman via TKO in 40 seconds of the first round.

Members of the MMA community including podcast host Joe Rogan took issue with his comments. During an episode with MMA guest, Josh Thomson, Rogan said:

“Someone needs to explain to me what’s happening here. It looks like he’s punching a baby,” Joe Rogan said to Thomson as the pair criticised his technique after watching a clip of him hitting pads.

“This guy should not be allowed to talk about fighting.”

On Twitter, Stephen Smith delivered a video response:

“Mad respect to Joe Rogan. Nothing but respect for the man and the tremendous work that he has done and will continue to do throughout the years and for years to come. But you’re wrong on this one my man,” he announced.

On social media, ‘The Notorious’ responded to Stephen Smith’s video. He posted:

“The call you discuss here is A+. I didn’t show enough. I’m not paid by the hour though. Joe’s comments however, come from you saying the opposition fighter quit. Broken nose/orbital bone say different. Fighting is vicious. Those who make the walk deserve full respect. Apologise.”

Now, the sports personality has left another Twitter message directed at Conor McGregor and Joe Rogan. He said:

“Sir, mich respect to the great @TheNotoriousMMA. My recollection on what I said is “That’s the way it looked.” Cowboy Cerrone is a perennial top-10 fighter. Much respect to him for the lengthy career he has had. Wishing him nothing but the best. But I don’t think it’s unfair to..

“..say that more than 40-seconds was expected from as tough of an SOB as he is, Conor McGregor. Nor do I think it’s wrong to assume that there’s no way that’s 40-second fight would take place w/ you vs Nurmegamedov or Masvidal. We expected more than what we got. Props to YOU for..

“…that. But to know how tough Cowboy is, lots of fans like myself expected more and I don’t think @joerogan is right to question my knowledge about a fight just because I wasn’t satisfied with what I saw. I said what I said and I meant it. It’s possible to do that and still have…

“Tremendous respect for you Conor McGregor, along with @joerogan. Both of you are fantastic for the @UFC. I wouldn’t enjoy it nearly as much without the both of you. I wish you both prosperity in the future. But we clearly disagree about Cowboy’s performance on Jan.18.#RESPECT.”

