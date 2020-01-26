Pros react after Cris Cyborg TKO’s Julia Budd at Bellator 238

Tonight in the blockbuster main event of Bellator 238, Cris Cyborg challenged the organization’s featherweight champion, Julia Budd.

Cyborg announced her departure from the UFC in 2019 due to mounting tensions with Dana White. The pair became embroiled in an ongoing conflict over derogatory comments made about her by White, and contract negotiations. Shortly after her UFC contract finished, Cyborg announced a new multi-fight contract with fellow fighting company, Bellator.

“I’m back in the cage with Bellator and in a new chapter of my career,” Cris Cyborg said (transcript via LA Times).

“Scott knows my value. The first important thing for me is respect. The fighters make the events happen. You want a promoter to advance a fighter and not damage your brand.”

The former champion hadn’t fought since July 2019 when she defeated Felicia Spencer. Her MMA accomplishments include winning the featherweight belt at the UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta. Her Bellator opponent also has a fighting history with Invicta and Strikeforce. Budd made her Bellator debut in 2015 and has laid claim to 7 back-to-back wins and the featherweight belt.

The MMA veterans delivered an action-packed fight full of twists and turns. Both fighters came out aggressive trying to maintain a dominant position in the clinch against the cage. Whilst both fighters had their moments, Cris managed to get on top of Budd on the ground towards the end of the first round and land some painful shots, and showing her unrelenting attack.

As the rounds went on, Cris Cyborg stifled Julia Budd with an arsenal of strikes. In the fourth round, the 34-year old delivered a barrage of leg kicks, knees and strikes that dazed Budd. The final blow was a body shot that sent her opponent falling to the mat.

Her 15-year professional MMA career has stood the test of time as Cyborg finished Budd by TKO and claiming the championship belt in the process.

Check out Miesha Tate and other pro reactions below, and stay glued to BJPenn.com for all the MMA news you need to know:

Wow Cyborg does it! She is the new Bellator featherweight world champ! #Bellator — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) January 26, 2020

Congratulations @criscyborg! Looked great there. 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 Parabéns, campeã! — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) January 26, 2020

You guys watch the @JuliaBudd vs @criscyborg?! Another big win! — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) January 26, 2020

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom January 25, 2020