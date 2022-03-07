Stephen A. Smith blasts Jorge Masvidal following UFC 272 loss: “How are you not ready for a wrestling match?”

Popular ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has given his thoughts on Jorge Masvidal’s loss to Colby Covington.

The host of First Take was highly-involved in the build to the bout. Smith hosted the first back-and-forth between the two on his show and has now given his thoughts on the fight. Last Saturday night’s main event saw Jorge Masvidal get outwrestled en route to a wide unanimous decision loss.

Following the bout, ‘Gamebred’ noted that he just felt flat during the fight. He also provided criticism for referee Herb Dean in the aftermath, for missing an eye poke in the first round. Stephen A. Smith doesn’t view these remarks highly.

The ESPN personality discussed the fight on First Take this week. He noted that it’s a terrible look for Jorge Masvidal to make those remarks post-fight, and it’s inexcusable for his wrestling to be flat.

“I saw Masvidal be gutsy and survive the five-rounds, but while he was waving Covington on to come on, ‘Let’s get some more.’ He was literally using two security personnel to lean on because that’s how exhausted he was. Covington looked like he was just starting. He was that energized.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Smith continued, “The guy [Colby Covington] is in phenomenal shape, he’s an outstanding wrestler and Masvidal admitted that his wrestling was flat. How was it flat coming into this fight knowing this guy as well as you know him and knowing what he was going to try to do to you, and how much you supposedly hate him? How you were not ready for a wrestling match, I don’t understand. It’s inexplicable.”

What do you make of Stephen A. Smith’s comments about Jorge Masvidal? Do you agree with his take about the UFC 272 headlining bout? Sound off in the comments below!