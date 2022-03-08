Kayla Harrison laments prolonged absence, compares career trajectory to Ronda Rousey: “It haunts me”

Kayla Harrison has reflected on her prolonged absence from the cage. She’s also compared her career to her fellow Olympian and former friend Ronda Rousey.

Harrison has been out of the cage since October 2021, a win over Taylor Guardado. The victory cemented her as a two-time PFL tournament champion, and also made her one of the hottest free agents in the sport. Her contract with the promotion notably expired following the win.

However, free agency hasn’t treated the 31-year-old as great as she thought. While it first appeared she’d go to the UFC, those plans were dashed when Amanda Nunes lost to Julianna Pena. With her superfight gone, she’s since been forced to sit on the sidelines while her team tries to navigate her next fight.

She discussed the situation on The MMA Hour and gave an honest assessment of her career. The undefeated fighter noted that the prolonged time away from the cage has saddened her, as she feels she’s missing out on her best days.

“Unfortunately for me, timing is everything and I’m worried my window of opportunity to fight these girls is slowly closing. It’s hard to be patient.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Harrison continued and compared her career trajectory to Ronda Rousey’s.

“I’ll be 100 percent real with you right now. I look at Ronda [Rousey] and I look at what she achieved and I look at who she became and the star power that she had and the platform that she had and it’s hard. I want to change the world, I want to be the best. The ego in me wants everyone to know my name and to have no doubts and to say ‘damn Kayla Harrison, the best to ever do it.’ So it’s hard. It’s hard to not be there yet. It keeps me up at night. It haunts me.”

What do you think about Kayla Harrison’s comments about her career? Where would you like to see her fight next? Sound off in the comments below!