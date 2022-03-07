Joe Rogan explains why he believes Conor McGregor will get the next lightweight title shot

Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor will fight for UFC gold in his next appearance.

McGregor has hinted he will fight for the belt when he returns for quite some time, and even Charles Oliveira has expressed interest in the bout. Although not many think the fight will happen given the Irishman is on a two-fight losing skid, the odds of a McGregor title fight seemingly increased after Dana White said he’s going to rebook Islam Makhachev-Beneil Dariush. For UFC commentator Joe Rogan, that decision sets McGregor up to fight for the belt.

“With Dana (saying) that Makhachev now has to fight Beneil Dariush before he can fight for the title, I think that sets up a Conor fight (for the title),” Rogan said on his JRE podcast with Michael Bisping. “I think that’s probably why he really did it… It’s kind of crazy.”

Although Conor McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak, he remains the biggest name in the sport and if he’s fighting for the belt, it would be a massive event. With that, Rogan says money talks and it would be hard for the UFC to not give the Irishman the title shot. Dana White has also sent a message to anyone that is mad if McGregor gets the title shot.

“The problem is, every time I do a f*cking interview, all anybody wants to ask is, ‘You think Conor McGregor will get a f*cking title shot?’ That’s all they f*cking ask,” White said about McGregor potentially getting a title shot to Barstool. “So, I’m gonna say, ‘Well Conor McGregor isn’t anywhere near coming back yet, so I don’t know, let’s see what happens..’ It’s a dumb f*cking question for the media to ask, but the media asks dumb f*cking sh*t all day, every day. That’s what happens. And anybody who’s p*ssed off because Conor might f*cking get (a title shot), you’re a f*cking idiot too. If that p*sses you off, Jesus Christ. Calm down, buddy.”

If McGregor does get the next fight, Joe Rogan believes there is also a chance the Irishman can find that KO punch against Oliveira.

“Ireland would have a parade that might last a month-long,” Rogan said. “Listen, if Conor connects on anyone’s mug, you never know, what Firas Zahabi calls it, the touch of death.”

