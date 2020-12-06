Sijara Eubanks and Mick Maynard respond to criticism of the UFC’s safety protocols

Women’s bantamweight Sijara Eubanks and UFC Vise President of Talent Relations Mick Maynard responded to criticism of the promotions safety protocol this evening.

After tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 event lost three bouts in the matter of one hour (two due to Covid-19), mixed martial arts journalist Ben Fowlkes issued the following statement on Twitter.

At what point do you conclude that maybe your safety protocols could use another look? https://t.co/1s3TPWHjX6 — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) December 5, 2020

Those comments clearly struck a nerve with UFC women’s bantamweight Sijara Eubanks (6-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC) who responded with the following:

Lmao @ufc put on more events than any other pro sport (combined probably) there are WAY more negative test results than positive ones. We are the covid model for safety. Boo Ben, what a hatin ass tweet — Sijara SarJ Eubanks (@SarJnCharge) December 5, 2020

A fight fan then replied to Sijara Eubanks by comparing the UFC’s Covid-19 run against that of Major League Baseball.

“There were hundreds of baseball games. Have there been hundreds of UFC events?”

That comparison spawned UFC executive Mick Maynard to jump in on the conversation.

Wasn’t there only 60? — Mick Maynard (@Mickmaynard2) December 6, 2020

Ok so we had hundreds of fights — Mick Maynard (@Mickmaynard2) December 6, 2020

Ok “Chuck”. I’m proud of what the company and athletes have achieved. They deserve praise — Mick Maynard (@Mickmaynard2) December 6, 2020

While the UFC and Mick Maynard have done a terrific job keeping fighters like Sijara Eubanks employed during the pandemic, the promotion has still endured a constant battle in keeping their fighters free from Covid-19.

The UFC is still set to hold two more events in 2020, this before a three weekend break from action.

