UFC Vegas 16 Results: Jamahal Hill stops Ovince Saint Preux in Round 2 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 event is co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring veteran Ovince Saint Preux taking on Contender Series standout Jamahal Hill.

‘OSP’ missed weight by 1.5 pounds for the fight and is thus forced to forfeit twenty percent of his purse to his opponent.

Saint Preux (25-14 MMA) most recently competed at September’s UFC Vegas 9 event where he scored a second round knockout victory over Alonzo Menifield. Prior that win, Ovince had suffered a split-decision loss to Ben Rothwell in a heavyweight bout.

As for Jamahal Hil (7-0 MMA), ‘Sweet Dreams’ will be looking to keep his perfect record intact when he squares off with ‘OSP’ at UFC Vegas 16 this evening. The former Contender Series standout picked up his first career UFC win over Darko Stosic back in December.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 16 co-main event begins and Ovince Saint Preux comes forward early with a low kick. He fires off another but Hill avoids. Jamahal is circling to his right along the cage. He leaps at ‘OSP’ with a punch. A pair of low kicks now from the undefeated prospect. He goes to the body of Saint Preux with a right hand. Ovince replies with a low kick. He steps to the side and throws a straight kick to the body. Hill presses forward now and lands a right hand. He follows that up with a pair of body shots. Saint Preux with a low kick but Hill responds with another combination to the body. Ovince goes to the body with a kick. Jamahal Hill returns fire with a good punch to the ribs. ‘OSP’ circles and then comes over the top with a left hand. A good leg kick from Saint Preux nearly puts Hill on his back. Jamahal stays on his feet and proceeds to rip the body of ‘OSP’. The fighters both circle in attempt to gain position. Ovince presses Hill against the fence but he quickly breaks free. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 16 co-main event begins and ‘OSP’ throws a low kick but gets countered by a right hand from Hill. Both men with big shots in the pocket. Hill steps back as Saint Preux looks to press forward. Both men with hard shots to the body. Hill swings and misses with a big left. Ovince goes low and lands a kick. He attempts a follow up high kick that just misses the mark. Hill looks for a high kick but Ovince Saint Preux just ducks out of the way. Ovince leaps in with a left hook but then slips to the canvas. Hill looks to take advantage and smothers Saint Preux as he comes to his feet. Big shots from Hill now. Ovince appears to be hurt. Hill comes forward and lands a right hand. He follows that up with a pair of knees and then some big shots. More knees and now a high. He switches to punches and this one is all over. Wow!

Official UFC Vegas 16 Result: Jamahal Hill def. Ovince Saint Preux via TKO in Round 2

