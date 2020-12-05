UFC Vegas 16 down to 8 total bouts after losing two more fights

You know the old saying “when it rains it pours”, well that certainly suits tonight’s UFC Vegas 16: ‘Hermansson vs. Vettori’ event.

In the span of the past twenty-minutes, the UFC Vegas 16 lineup has gone from 11 scheduled contests down to a total of 8.

Originally news broke the a featherweight bout between Nate Landwehr and Movsar Evloev had been scrapped after the latter tested positive for Covid-19.

Most recently two new reports surfaced courtesy of @MacigM_MMA on Twitter stating that the event is now down to eight bouts total.

Per my sources, both Movsar Evloev vs Nate Landwehr and Cody Durden vs Jimmy Flick fights are off tonight's card. Covid strikes again. #UFCVegas16 #UFC — MagicM MMA (@MagicM_MMA) December 5, 2020

Per my sources, Taila Santos vs Montana de la Rosa is also off the card. The event is now 8 fights. #UFCVegas16 — MagicM MMA (@MagicM_MMA) December 5, 2020

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 event is headlined by a key middleweight bout between perennial division contenders Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori.

Hermansson (21-5 MMA) was most recently seen in action this past July where he scored a sensation first round submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum. Prior that win, ‘The Joker’ was coming off a TKO loss to perennial division contender Jared Cannonier.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori (15-40-1 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 16 on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Karl Roberson in June. ‘The Italian Dream’ has gone 4-1-1 over his past six Octagon appearances overall, with his lone setback in that time coming to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya by way of split-decision.

Get the latest lineup for tonight’s event below:

UFC Vegas 16 Main Card (10pm EST on ESPN+)

Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill

Gabriel Benitez vs. Justin Jaynes

Roman Dolidze vs. John Allan

UFC Vegas 16 Prelims (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Louis Smolka vs. Jose Quinonez

Matt Wiman vs. Jordan Leavitt

Ilia Topuria vs. Damon Jackson

Gian Villante vs. Jake Collier

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 main event between Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori? Share your predictions in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 5, 2020