Shu-Ki Fita #38: LP.60

INTRODUCING

LP.60 is a HYBRID model built with Air Jordan XXXIII’s, Air Jordan XXIII’s, Air Jordan XXXIII’s, and Air Jordan XV’s. Its construction is TOE-UP and SOLE-to-SOLE. His Primary Color is WHITE (COMMON) and his Accent Color is GREEN (COMMON).

View LP.60’s page here.

ABOUT JESS N/A (one of Shu-Ki Fita’s founders)

Jess is one half of the N/A Lab team solely responsible for virtually everything Shu-Ki Fita: the artwork, the logos, the supporting graphics, the website, the mythology, the calculations–everything.

Jess N/A graduated with an Architectural degree and worked as a designer and project manager in the luxury firm for 4 years before leaving to become COO of another custom-build company. A longtime sneakerhead and gearhead, Jess N/A brings incredible graphic design skill and acumen to the project.

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?