Alex Polizzi reveals Yoel Romero broke his jaw at Bellator 280 (Photo)

Alex Polizzi has revealed that Yoel Romero broke his jaw at Bellator 280.

It was Polizzi (10-1 MMA) vs Romero (12-6 MMA) in the co-main light heavyweight bout on May 6, 2022 at Bellator 280. In front of a sold out crowd, referee, Mike Beltran, waived off the fight at 4:59 of Round 3, giving Yoel Romero the TKO victory.

Yoel Romero turned the tides on his four-fight losing streak against Phil Davis, Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker, and put himself back in the win column following the battle with Polizzi.

Polizzi entered into Bellator 280 sporting a three-fight winning streak against Jose Augusto Azevedo Barros, Grant Neal, and Gustavo Trujillo which has now come to an end.

Taking to ‘Instagram‘, Polizzi posted a picture of his broken jaw with a caption:

“Ope! We should probably just heal and drink @milk for a bit. #mma #bellator # chosencrew”

As for what is next for the two fighters, Polizzi, ‘Eazy’, will be recuperating from his jaw injury for a while, and has not yet indicated who he’d like to get in the cage with next.

Romero, ‘The Soldier of God’ has shared his desire to fight Gegard Mousasi (42-6 MMA) for the title.

